x
STAR Grant offers continued free recovery support from opioid use

Newton. The Star Grant program, administrated by the Center for Prevention and Counseling, has recovery specialists who provide non-clinical assistance and recovery support services for individuals with opioid use disorder. The program also includes case managers to assist with issues that often occur concurrently.

Newton /
20 Aug 2020 | 03:11
    Linda Moran, STAR Case Manager and Eric Van Eck, STAR Recovery Specialist
    Linda Moran, STAR Case Manager and Eric Van Eck, STAR Recovery Specialist ( PHOTO SUBMITTED)

Center for Prevention and Counseling has a Support Team for Addiction Recovery or, “STAR” grant with recovery specialists who provide free non-clinical assistance and recovery support services to individuals with opioid use disorder (OUD).

The Sussex County STAR team also includes case managers who, together with recovery support specialists work with individuals to assist with issues that often occur concurrently with OUD, such as homelessness, incarceration, legal issues, employment, education, transportation, need for social services, health care, child welfare involvement, child care, health insurance, documentation, etc. The overall goal of STAR is to help maintain individuals with a history of OUD in a “Recovery Zone,” reduce the risk of recurring episodes of opioid related problems and prevent future overdose.

STAR is accepting new referrals and welcomes our community to learn more about how STAR can help people live a life in recovery from opioid use disorder by calling (973) 383-2497.