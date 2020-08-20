STAR Grant offers continued free recovery support from opioid use

Center for Prevention and Counseling has a Support Team for Addiction Recovery or, “STAR” grant with recovery specialists who provide free non-clinical assistance and recovery support services to individuals with opioid use disorder (OUD).

The Sussex County STAR team also includes case managers who, together with recovery support specialists work with individuals to assist with issues that often occur concurrently with OUD, such as homelessness, incarceration, legal issues, employment, education, transportation, need for social services, health care, child welfare involvement, child care, health insurance, documentation, etc. The overall goal of STAR is to help maintain individuals with a history of OUD in a “Recovery Zone,” reduce the risk of recurring episodes of opioid related problems and prevent future overdose.

STAR is accepting new referrals and welcomes our community to learn more about how STAR can help people live a life in recovery from opioid use disorder by calling (973) 383-2497.