Student artists share their ‘anti-drugs’

Newton /
16 Nov 2020 | 05:36
Newton. The artwork of three Kittatinny Regional High School students was recognized in the 20th annual “What’s Your Anti-Drug?” Contest.

Twenty-four schools submitted over 400 student designs to the Center for Prevention & Counseling, which sponsors the contest. The 55 winners selected were featured in the New Jersey Herald on Nov. 9.

The winners from Kittatinny are Alexandra Molfetto, grade 12, whose anti-drug is travel; Kathryn Sills, grade 8, whose anti drug is running; and Astrid Reuter, grade 8, whose anti-drug is music.