Students invited to enter 'design a pin' contest for Sussex County Military Veterans Salute

Sussex County students in grades 6 through 8 are invited to enter the annual patriotic pin design contest sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion.

The winning design will made into a pin that will be presented to all veterans at the Salute to Military Veterans Parade to be held Nov. 1 at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Frankford. The design should express support and appreciation for the contributions and sacrifices of Sussex County veterans.

The pin size will be one inch by one inch, but the drawing for the design can be larger to show details. All designs must be hand-drawn. Computer images will not be accepted.

The design must include the words “Sussex County” and the year 2020.

The design must be submitted by June 5 to the Sussex County Division of Senior Services, One Spring Street, Newton, NJ 07860. Include the student's name, grade, address, and phone number, and the name and phone number of the student's school (home-school students are welcome to enter).

All entries will be judged by members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion. One winner will be selected. Student and school information will not be provided to the judges to ensure fairness.

The winner will be asked to be present at the parade and will receive a cash award.

For more information contact the Sussex County Division of Senior Services at 973-579-0555 ext. 1226 or seniorservices@sussex.nj.us.