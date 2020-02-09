Support for family members with addicted loved ones

Have you tried everything to help a loved one overcome their addiction? From nagging to pleading and listening to all different advice from well-meaning friends leaving you stressed out and exasperated? Did you know there are different options that don’t include “allowing them to hit bottom” or just waiting for them to ask for help for themselves? SMART Family & Friends support group meets every Thursday to be provided with simple tools to effectively support loved ones without supporting their addictive behaviors. Learn how to cope better and regain your peace of mind.

One source of discussion at these meetings is the “Community Reinforcement and Family Training Approach” (C.R.A.F.T.) found in the books, “Beyond Addiction” and “Get Your Loved One Sober.” Both of these books reference C.R.A.F.T. which helps significant others learn how to successfully engage substance using loved ones to seek help or even to decrease harmful use. SMART along with the CRAFT Approach also helps improve relationships after a loved one enters treatment or when someone is already successfully navigating recovery. Everyone is welcome to attend this free support group. Find support for yourself while increasing the opportunity to help your loved one. Discussion group meets every Thursdays from 6 to 7 p.m. at The Center, 65 Newton-Sparta Road, Newton. Still have questions? Feel free to reach out for more information. Call Annmarie at (973)940-2966 or email annmarie@centerforprevention.org