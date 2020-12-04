Sussex County coronavirus cases continue to shoot up

Sussex County. The Sussex County health department reported 262 new cases of coronavirus in the county on Nov. 30, the first Monday after the Thanksgiving holiday. It was the highest one-day total reported by the department of health since the start of the pandemic (the health department did not issue reports from Nov. 26-Nov. 29). Two Sussex County residents died of COVID-19 in November. As new cases continue their steady rise in Sussex County and across New Jersey, the state retightened its limit on outdoor gatherings to 25 people effective 6 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, except for religious or political activities, funerals, memorial services, and wedding ceremonies. Outdoor dining is unaffected by the new order. All indoor youth and adult sports are being placed on a full pause effective 6 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, through Saturday, Jan. 2, except for collegiate-level and professional teams.