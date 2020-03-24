Sussex County COVID-19 update: Seven additional cases confirmed

Sussex County on Tuesday, March 24 announced seven additional cases of novel coronavirus.

The additional cases are;

Male 22, Branchville Borough.

Female, 46, Sparta Township.

Male, 46, Stanhope Borough.

Female, 72, Sparta Township.

Male, 47, Hamburg Borough.

Male, 55, Frankford Township.

Male, 75, Hardyston Township.

Names, addresses and other personal identifying information of these residents cannot be released or shared with the community, according to the County's press release. The Sussex County Division of Health is the lead agency for the investigation of confirmed cases of COVID-19, which includes contact tracing. During case investigation, the Sussex County Department of Homeland Security (SCDOH) determines which persons are close contacts, as defined by the New Jersey Department of Health, and makes the appropriate recommendations to those individuals. If you have questions about COVID-19, call 2-1-1 or 1-800-962-1253 for information from the New Jersey Department of Health, or text NJCOVID to 898-211. You can also visit the Sussex County Division of Health COVID-19 web page at sussex.nj.us/covid19.