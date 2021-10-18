Sussex County holds flu clinics

The Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Public Health Nursing, is sponsoring flu clinics this fall for county residents.

The cost is $25 per vaccine. The high-dose flu vaccine is $50.

The flu vaccine is free for those insured with Medicare Part B (bring Medicare card and any supplemental/secondary cards). There will be no out-of-pocket fee for those insured with any Blue Cross Blue Shield plan (bring insurance card).

No other type of insurance will be accepted. Fees are payable by checks and cash only. Debit/credit cards will not be accepted.

Pre-registration is required. To schedule an appointment, call 973-579-0570, ext. 1211 (for Spanish dial ext. 1248), or register online at sussex.nj.us/flu.

Walk-ins will not be accepted. The schedule is as follows:

● Wednesday, Oct. 20, Vernon Township Senior Center 21 Church Street, Vernon (Rear of Building) 3-6 p.m.

● Saturday, Oct. 23, Sparta Township Fire Department 141 Woodport Road, Sparta 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

● Tuesday, Oct. 26, Sandyston Township Municipal Building 133 Route 645, Sandyston, NJ 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

● Saturday, Oct. 30, Byram Township Volunteer Firehouse 225 US-206, Byram, NJ 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.

● Saturday, Nov. 6, Sparta Senior Center, Knoll Heights Properties 39 Trapasso Drive, Sparta, NJ 9 a.m.- 12 p.m.