Sussex County library staff focuses on digital content for youth and adults

Though the buildings remain closed to the public, Sussex County Library System (SCLS) staff is hard at work behind the scenes creating digital content, and planning programs and improvements for reopening day.

Youth Services staff is focusing on social media, creating new storytimes, sing-alongs and do-it-yourself craft programs that will be posted daily to the SCLS Facebook and YouTube accounts. Adult Services is available by phone and email to answer reference questions and help patrons with e-Resources including downloadable eBooks and eAudio, databases, on-line learning, homework help and more. Circulation and technical staff are available to help patrons having trouble accessing their accounts, and can issue virtual library cards to any Sussex County residents (except Sparta) not already in the system.

“From a glass half-full perspective, this is a great opportunity to learn how we can maximize the many resources patrons can use from home,” said library director Will Porter. "Vendors like TumbleBooks have been very generous and are offering temporary access to all of their online platforms. We’ll also be adding additional content to our online learning platform from EBSCO. We’re working on the programming that links the content to our website, and soon our patrons will have access to a much larger selection of academic eBooks to support home schooling, the Public Library eBook collection with over 47,000 titles, and much more.”

The SCLS has started a “resource of the day” newsletter to announce new content as it is added to the library website. Go to sussexcountylibrary.org/newsletter to subscribe. Updates will also be posted to the SCLS Facebook and Twitter accounts.

“We miss our patrons and are looking forward to the day we can reopen our doors,” stated Mr. Porter. “But in the meantime please explore our online services and call us if you need help.”