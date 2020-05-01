Sussex County to get first testing site; parks to open at sunrise

New partnership works to get local testing site

Sussex County is creating a drive-through coronavirus testing site in a parking area at Sussex County Community College in Newton.

The Sussex County Division of Health and the Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Management are creating the drive-through center in partnership with Atlantic Health System. Sussex County Community College is also a partner.

Residents may see tents going up at the site, which is expected to serve only people who have symptoms and prescriptions for testing from their medical providers.

"I'm proud of the efforts of the Office of Emergency Management and the persistence of our County Administrator in his steadfast pursuit of securing a commitment with a partnering healthcare agency, Atlantic Health System,” said Deputy Freeholder Director Dawn Fantasia. “We are grateful to Morris County for their support and partnership that provided testing to our residents as we secured all of the necessary components for the Sussex site.”

Freeholder Josh Hertzberg gave credit to the county administration, "especially County Administrator Greg Poff, County Emergency Management Coordinator Sheriff Mike Strada and team, and our health department have worked hard, with very limited resources, to stand up our own testing center. Now we can focus our much needed effort on safely getting our economy started again."

The opening of the testing facility is contingent on the receipt of necessary medical equipment. More specific details on the operation of the testing center will be made public in the coming days.

Pathline Labs opened a new coronavirus testing at its Ramsey, N.J. The tests are administered via nasal/oropharyngeal swab and can be completed with results returned in 1-2 days.

Tests are available to current Pathline clients in New York and New Jersey, with plans to expand testing to others in the area, and eventually, to clients nationwide. For more information visit pathlinelabs.com.

NJ parks, golf courses opening, but keep distance, gov says

(AP) New Jersey's parks and golf courses, shuttered because of the virus outbreak, will reopen at sunrise on Saturday, Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday.

Murphy announced the change at a news conference on the COVID-19 outbreak. The new executive order came amid intense pressure to reopen parks, including from political rivals as well as allies. Murphy acknowledged the pressure campaign to reopen parks but said it played no part in his decision.

"Your interventions to me did not matter one bit," he said. Instead, he said he was considering some positive data surrounding the outbreak, including the declining hospitalization rate.

Murphy ordered parks closed April 7 after he said there were too many people congregating and failing to socially distance. Golf courses were considered nonessential businesses, which have been closed since March.

There will be a few conditions placed on reopening: parking lots at parks and courses must be capped at 50 percent capacity; playgrounds and restrooms at parks will be closed; picnics and other gatherings will not be permitted, according to the governor.

Three New Jersey District 24 Republicans, Senator Steve Oroho of Franklin and Assemblymen Parker Space of and Hal Wirths, both of Wantage, said they are happy that Gov. Murphy has heeded their calls to reopen the outdoors.

The three lawmakers called on Murphy to open state and county parks “I have heard endlessly from people who have wanted to enjoy the land they pay taxes to enjoy,” said Wirths. “I am happy that parks, forests and golf courses will reopen. It will be a boon to mental and physical health and should save many jobs that were at risk of being lost for good.”

"I'm happy at one level that we're able to take this step, but we will enforce this," said Gov. Murphy.

Freeholder: National Guard should protect Andover nursing home

Anthony J. Fasano, a Sussex County freeholder and liaison to the Division of Health, has called for the National Guard to protect vulnerable residents at Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center, which recently experienced mass deaths due to COVID-19.

"There are lives on the line as we are running out of time and options," Fasano said. "Because of this, I am asking the Freeholder Board to formally request the assistance of the National Guard to provide critical protocols, staffing, and resources to the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Center."

He noted that the New Jersey Department of Health is "directly responsible for monitoring, inspecting, and investigating this privately-owned, state-licensed long-term care facility within Sussex County that is currently home to hundreds of some of our most vulnerable residents."

He said the county has "exhausted all of its feasible options, and I am deeply concerned that The State of New Jersey is not doing enough to address this ongoing health crisis" in Andover.

The county health department has filed complaints with the state health department and has alerted state officials of“whistleblower” complaints by facility residents, staff, and/or family members," he said.

"There are residents in this facility who cannot speak for themselves and need urgent assistance," said Fasano.