Sussex County to open Covid vaccination site

A COVID-19 vaccination site will open on Thursday, Jan. 14, at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, located at 37 Plains Road Augusta.

The Sussex County Department of Health said those receiving a vaccine must meet the “phase” criteria set forth by the New Jersey Department of Health. Appointments are required. No walk-ins will be allowed.

The vaccine will be given to the public in four phases:

● Phase 1A includes long term care residents and healthcare personnel that are both paid and unpaid persons serving in health care settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials. Also eligible are sworn law enforcement personnel and fire professionals, which include but are not limited to police officers and paid and unpaid firefighters.

● Phase 1B includes other essential workers, other high-risk individuals, and adults over 75. At this time the definition of “other essential workers” is still being determined. These individuals may begin to get vaccinated after those who have been prioritized have been vaccinated.

● Phase 1C includes the remainder of essential workers, adults 65 to 74, and persons aged 16 to 64 that have a diagnosed medical condition, which, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), will create an increased risk for severe illness from the virus.

● Phase 2 will include the general public. How quickly this phase is reached will be determined by supply and demand for the vaccine.

To view vaccination appointment availability, visit covidvaccine.nj.gov.

After making an appointment, bring a copy of completed consent form to the vaccination site.

For more information, visit sussex.nj.us.