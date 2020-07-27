Sussex Elks to hold Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show on Sunday

Sussex. The Sussex Elks Lodge #2288 will be hosting a Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show from noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2, at the lodge located at 152 County Route 565, Wantage. Car registration begins at 11 a.m. There will be a $10 donation to register cars (registration can be paid via cash, check or Venmo at Venmo.com/Sussex-Elks, memo “Car Show.”) There is no fee to see the cars. Food and beverages will be available, and vendors will be on-site. For more information, contact the lodge at Sussexelks2288@gmail.com or 973-875-3990, or through direct message to its Facebook page. The rain date is Saturday, Aug. 8.