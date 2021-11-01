Sussex/Wantage students collect supplies for homeless animals

Sussex. It’s that time of the year again when the Sussex/Wantage School District holds their animal rescue supply drive to benefit One Step Closer Animal Rescue and BARKS (Byram Animal Rescue Kindness Squad). Drop-off boxes can be found in the main hallways of the Clifton E. Lawrence School, the Wantage School, and the Sussex Middle School from now until the holiday break in December. Dry and wet dog and cat food, snacks, and cleaning supplies are suggested items to donate. Pictured are kindergartners from Ms. Roy and Mrs. Huffsmith’s class displaying some of the donations already collected (from left): Aubrey Caufield, Eva Schick, Hudson Ordini and Connor Lally. (Photo provided)