Tamerlaine animal sanctuary to hold ribbon cutting ceremony

Tamerlaine Sanctuary & Preserve will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, at the sanctuary’s historic 336-acre property in Montague, N.J.

The afternoon will be dedicated to the opening of The Jerry Young Memorial Animal Care Center and The Jayne Green Preservation and Administrative Center. Guests will be served refreshments and light hors d’oeuvres catered by the all-vegan Green Cart Catering. The socially distanced occasion will also invite guests to a dedication ceremony and ribbon-cutting at the Animal Care Center.

Following the festivities, guests may explore the property and meet the rescued farmed animal residents living in Tamerlaine’s safe haven. The preserve is located at 141 Clove Road.

Tamerlaine envisions a world in which all animals are treated with kindness and respect. Founded in 2013 to rescue animals from industrial agriculture, the sanctuary is now home to 200 animals, including pigs, goats, chickens, ducks, cows, horses, turkeys, and rabbits. Tamerlaine has been providing rehabilitation and care for abused, neglected, and otherwise discarded animals ever since.

In 2018, after the acquisition of the Montague property, Tamerlaine expanded its work to include wildlife preservation.

All donations from the ribbon cutting will support Tamerlaine’s animal rescue, rehabilitation, and protection work. Tickets are by invitation only. For more information, visit tamerlaine.org/rsvpor or email info@tamerlaine.org.