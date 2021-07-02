Tara Rossi is Sparta’s new assistant superintendent of schools

The Sparta school board on June 24 appointed Tara Rossi as the district’s new assistant superintendent for curriculum/staff development.

She will begin her position July 1, and her term will run through June 30, 2022, at an annual salary of $144,600 that must be approved by the interim executive county superintendent.

She will replace Patrick McQueeney, who spent the past year serving as both acting superintendent and assistant superintendent. McQueeney has left the district to become superintendent in the Wanaque school district.

Superintendent Matthew Beck said Rossi interviewed in three rounds. The first was with 15 committee members, the second with five, and the third just with Beck.

Rossi began her career in the Sparta Township Public Schools, spending nearly 10 years as an educator before returning to the district as the pre-K-5 supervisor of English/Language Arts.

“Throughout the process, Tara led the process with all the stakeholders and continued to impress me in the final round of interviews,” Beck said. “I believe Tara is what we need to lead our Curriculum and Instruction team. I’m excited to recommend her this evening.”