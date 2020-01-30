Tenant and landlord rights seminar

Victoria Reiners, Esquire, will offer a free Landlord/Tenant seminar at 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Project Self-Sufficiency. Participants will discuss the rights and duties of landlords and tenants, including eviction, security deposits, leases, mortgages, and saving homes from foreclosure. The presentation is free and open to the public, but advance registration is required. To register, call Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 or 844-807-3500. Project Self-Sufficiency is located at 127 Mill Street in Newton.