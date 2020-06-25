The Fourth of July in the time of COVID-19

Many Fourth of July celebrations have been cancelled due to Corona virus; here’s what you need to know about area Independence Day celebrations.

Saturday, July 4

New York

Greenwood Lake:

A parade will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday on Windmere Avenue.

New Jersey

Augusta:

Skylands Stadium at 94 Championship Place will hold fireworks starting at 8:55 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be bought at skylandsstadium.com .

Pennsylvania

Lake Wallenpaupack:

Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m. displayed over the lake. Seating and parking at Wallenpaupack Area High School (rain date July 5).

Saturday, July 18

New York

Montgomery:

Orange County’s 2020 Freedom Fest fireworks will be held at Thomas Bull Memorial Park in Montgomery. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and fireworks begin at dusk. People are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks (no glass or bottles permitted) and the event will adhere to all public health guidelines.

Friday, September 4

New York

Port Jervis:

Port Jervis rescheduled its Independence Day celebration to Labor Day weekend. Fireworks will be held at Point Peter in Elks-Brox Park at dusk.