This lakeside retreat is more than a home, it’s a lifestyle

Don’t miss out on this amazing lakefront home, in a great location on Highland Lakes’s most desirable lake.

The house features breathtaking sunset views, the possibility of five bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths on an oversized, level lot, roughly one-third acre. Your family will enjoy more than enough room to roam with views of the lake as the backdrop to all of your backyard fun.

The main level features a great room with cathedral ceilings and a wall of windows overlooking the lake. Imagine how good it will feel to host friends and loved ones in this space.

An open kitchen/breakfast bar area affords you cabinets galore and ample counter space to whip up some fantastic creations. This home also includes a stone fireplace for added warmth on a chilly summer night. Rounding out the first level, you have two bedrooms, an office and two full baths.

The second floor has two more bedrooms and a half-bath. Hardwood floors run throughout the home. A large unfinished walk-out basement and ample parking will meet all your needs. Nature lovers will enjoy lounging on the large deck, a spacious dock area and access to this private lake community’s seven beaches, tennis courts and other amenities.

This is more than a home. It’s a new lifestyle. The location is also ideal, just one hour from New York City, ten minutes from local ski resorts, and a water park. This home is move-in ready with a full-house generator and newer (two-year-old) furnace.

Come see this lovely lakefront home today. Contact Kristi Anderson for an appointment by calling 973-814-7344.