Three-bedroom is located in serene Forest Lakes setting

This stunner of a home in Forest Lakes South is dressed and ready to be sold.

Here’s a three-bedroom, three full-bath home with everything you’ve been seeking: curb appeal, a master bedroom with walk-in closet on the first floor, stall shower and soaking tub, multi-decking, manicured landscaping, and location on a cul de sac.

Get ready for a stroll to the sleepy lagoon.

Enter a foyer and take note of a beautiful living room with high ceiling, wood-burning fireplace, and wall of glass to the front deck. A dining room with natural lighting is a great place to enjoy a holiday meal.

Take note of the updated kitchen with ample 42-inch cabinetry, breakfast bar, plentiful counterspace, stainless steel appliances, pantry plus slider leading to a rear deck, and fire pit.

If you love to entertain, this home has it all, including a private, fenced, nicely landscaped yard set on over a half-acre of land. This serene setting is the perfect place to call home.

Updated features include hot water baseboard heating, central air, above/ground oil tank and two car garage. There’s also a full finished walk-out basement. Pride of ownership shows here.

A tax appeal was granted, making this an even more affordable choice for your family.

Call Dawn Corbo at 973-729-2700 for an appointment to see this property.