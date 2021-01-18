Tyler Sweatt named Kittatinny’s Pass It Along Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Tyler Sweatt who has been named Kittatinny Regional High School’s Pass It Along Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Tyler is captain of the KRHS Varsity Football Team and is a member of the boy’s swim and lacrosse teams.

Tyler’s talents extend far beyond just his athletic performances. He is one of the top students in his graduating class. Among his many accomplishments, Tyler is President of the National Honor Society, has been on the high honor roll for three years, is a member of the New Jersey STARS Program, and has been named Student of the Month. Tyler also received the RPI Rensselaer Medal Scholarship, which recognizes superlative academic achievement in the math and science fields.

Tyler participates in Student Council, Interact Club, Peer Leadership and the GoLead program. Math Works Math Modeling Challenge is also on his resume.

He is very involved in his community. He is a member of Pass It Along and volunteers to teach youth lacrosse clubs. Tyler is employed at MacGregor Tree and Windy Brow Farms.

Tyler will represent Kittatinny Regional High School at the upcoming Pass-It-Along Scholar Athlete Banquet.

“The Kittatinny community is truly proud of Tyler and all of his accomplishments, both on the field and in the classroom,” said a statement by the school. “We wish him the very best with his future endeavors!”