Vehicle veers into restaurant

Last Thursday night, as the owners of Mariela's Pizzeria and The Sparta Grill were closing up for the night, the unexpected happened when a Nissan truck veered off the street and smashed into the brick wall of The Sparta Grill, the owners said.

Jumping the curb and plowing through the unoccupied seating area, the truck missed both the telephone pole and the light pole, crashing into the exterior brick wall, according to the owners. Ingrid Luna, owner of Mariela's Pizzeria, who shares the building with the Sparta Grill, explained why she felt everyone involved was lucky to be alive, calling it "a miracle."

Luna was finishing up the nightly closing duties, when she heard, what she described as "a terrifying crash" at her restaurant entrance doors.

"I honestly thought the building was collapsing," she said. "The whole building shook, hard, like an earthquake."

Luna and her husband initially crouched and covered their heads, not knowing what was happening. Luna's husband ran to the double glass doors to investigate, and found he couldn't get the doors open, because the structure had been compromised, jamming the doors closed. Hearing the owners in The Sparta Grill screaming on the other side of the doors, Luna's husband kicked the doors open to find and help them.

"This is why this could be called a miracle," said Luna, explaining what her husband found. "The owner of the Sparta Grill, Luis, was actually standing at the glass doors, getting ready to lock them for the night. His wife and baby were there with him."

Luna said that "a truck smashed into the brick wall, right between the glass door where Luis was, and the windows where his wife and baby were standing. Nobody was hit, nobody was hurt."

She calls it "a miracle. If he had crashed into the doors, Luis would have been killed. If he had crashed through the windows, his wife and baby would've been killed."

The brick wall absorbed the shock of the crash, expelling the force to both the doors and large plate windows, blowing out all of the glass and bending the frames of the doors and the windows. The brick wall leans precariously forward. Beyond the double doors, through the interior foyer, into the Pizzeria, more damage can be seen. The bathroom door frame dislodged, jamming it shut and the corner wall was knocked out of alignment, lifting the entire corner from the floor, causing a deep crack clear to the ceiling.

"Walls all the way inside are damaged," Luna said. "We can't have customers in our dining room, but at least we are open. The Sparta Grill can't open at all. This is a shame, but nobody was hurt. So we must all thank God."