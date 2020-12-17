Vernon Boy Scouts send Boxes of Joy to children in need

Vernon. For the third year in a row, the Boy Scouts of America Troop 283 of Vernon has donated items and packed more than 40 boxes for children in extreme poverty around the world. The Boxes of Joy are filled with toys and other gifts and will be distributed in time for Christmas. These may be the first Christmas gift many children have ever received. The boxes will be shipped through Cross Catholic Outreach to children in Guatemala, Haiti, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Granada, and the Bahamas. (Photo provided)