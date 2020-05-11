Vernon Rotary raises flags to lift spirits

The Vernon Township Rotary Club raised American flags to lift the spirits of everyone in the community, with the following message:

We salute the health care workers, doctors, nurses, and first responders who have laid their safety on the line.

We remember our teachers, parents, and students who are faced with such upheaval as a result of COVID-19.

We grieve for those lost and support all who are struggling with the virus now.

The club recently donated funds to help the St. Francis Food Pantry, The Hunger Coalition of Sussex County, the Vernon United Methodist Church, and the Deli by the Tracks who have all been generously keeping the pantry shelves stocked or serving free lunches to those in town who are hungry. Special thanks are extended to the Vernon Fire Department and Mayor Howard L. Burrell.

For information about becoming a member call MaryLynn Hau, president , at 973-919-7112.