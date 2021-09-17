Vernon schools to hire contractor to test vaccine-refusing faculty

The Vernon school district will hire an outside vendor to administer Covid-19 tests to faculty members who decline the Covid-19 vaccine.

Gov. Phil Murphy recently ordered all school employees either to be vaccinated or undergo testing one to two times per week.

Vicky Smith, president of the Vernon Township Education Association and an English teacher at the high school, said at the school board’s Sept. 9 work session that she was willing to work with the administration, but wanted to make sure those who declined the vaccine weren’t charged for testing.

“I don’t think our members should have to burden the cost of the testing because it is mandated for their job,” Smith said. “I’d like to see something that is convenient for them at the location of the schools.”

She suggested contracting with a company that offers a mobile testing center.

Superintendent Karen D’Avino said the district had a choice between having school nurses or an outside agency administer the tests. She said school nurses preferred an outside agency because testing employees would add to an already heavy workload, and were concerned about burning through the district’s personal protection equipment.

D’Avino also said the state education department would fund the testing, but it isn’t clear yet how often or on what days teachers will be tested.

She said the district is still awaiting further guidance.

D’Avino said the governor’s order requires that data collection on school employee vaccination be secure and meet confidentiality requirements.

She said teachers will upload the data into their own portal and that no one else will see it. Only the school nurses would have access to the information, if necessary.