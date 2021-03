Newton. The Project Help Team is asking for donations of clothing for veterans, now through Sunday, March 28.

Donations can be dropped off in the library parking lot, 125 Morris Turnpike, Newto between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Wanted are:

● Clear plastic bins: 24”x 16”x 37 7/8”

● New or gently used shoes

● New underwear

● Short-sleeved tee-shirts

● Jeans

● Sweatshirts and sweatpants

Questions? Call Project Help at 973-936-3685.