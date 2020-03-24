Visitor restrictions at Newton Medical Center

Newton Medical Center’s front entrance will be closed March 21-22, 2020. Patients and visitors will need to enter the hospital through the Emergency entrance.
Newton Medical Center initiated the following increased visitor restrictions on March 18. Additionally, patients may only have one visitor or support person in the facility at a time. Visitors will not be allowed on the Maternal Child Unit.Visitors under age 18 will not be permitted, unless they are in need of medical assistance. If patients do not have child care available during the time of their appointment, they are to call in advance to reschedule.
To limit the potential spread of COVID-19, patients with respiratory symptoms and possible exposure to positive COVID-19 patients will immediately be placed in a mask.