Visitor restrictions at Newton Medical Center

Newton Medical Center’s front entrance will be closed March 21-22, 2020. Patients and visitors will need to enter the hospital through the Emergency entrance. Newton Medical Center initiated the following increased visitor restrictions on March 18. Additionally, patients may only have one visitor or support person in the facility at a time. Visitors will not be allowed on the Maternal Child Unit.Visitors under age 18 will not be permitted, unless they are in need of medical assistance. If patients do not have child care available during the time of their appointment, they are to call in advance to reschedule. To limit the potential spread of COVID-19, patients with respiratory symptoms and possible exposure to positive COVID-19 patients will immediately be placed in a mask.

All patients and visitors will be required to complete a screening prior to entering the facility for:

Respiratory Symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath)

Travel or mass gathering attendance in the last 14 days

Close contact with a person that has suspected or confirmed COVID-19

Hospital-only restrictions (in addition to the information above):

Patients and visitors may only enter the through the Emergency or Front entrance.

Visiting hours will be limited daily to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Hospital patients who are suspected or have tested positive with COVID-19 will not be allowed visitors. Virtual visits are encouraged.

Individuals visiting to handle billing questions or medical information releases should call 316-283-2700 in advance for an appointment and instructions.

Other Closures

NMC’s Patient Financial Services (Billing) and Health Information Management (Medical Records) offices are closed to visitors and patients at this time for the safety of the community and our staff until further notice. If you need to contact either office, we encourage you to contact us in the following methods:

Patient Financial information, call 316-804-6255

Set up payment plan, call Midland Group 16-201-9254

Make a payment, call 316-804-6255

Health care assistance applications are available at newtonmed.com. Submit application via fax 316-804-6280 or mail to Newton Medical CenterPatient FinancialPO Box 308Newton KS 67114

Health Information

For copies of medical records, call 316-804-6204.

Newton Medical Center has been tracking the developments and updates regarding novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The hospital is staffed and has protocols in place to protect and defend the Newton community from the spread of this virus.

Since the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) warned of the COVID-19 outbreak on Jan. 31, 2020, NMC management staff has been assessing and planning to ensure the safety of our staff, patients and community.