Wantage church offers free 'no contact' community dinner

In response to COVID-19 and its devastating effects, Wantage United Methodist Church will be hosting a free dinner every Wednesday.

This is a no contact pick-up service only. Reservations are required and may be made by calling Melissa at 973-997-1822. Everyone is welcome.

The church, located at 199 Libertyville Road in Wantage, will be observing social distancing guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). When calling for your reservation, you will be given information on how to pick up your dinner. If the pickup guidelines are not followed, the meal will not be given.

"Our goal is to provide dinner, but we want and need to do it safely. Safe for you. Safe for our volunteers," says the invitation.

The menu will differ from week to week and will be given at the time of reservation. The church's Facebook page (facebook.com/wantageumc) will include updated menus.

The weekly dinner will run as long as the need exists.