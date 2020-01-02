Wantage, Sussex enter agreement for Sheriff 9-1-1 services

Sheriff Michael Strada has announced that Wantage Township and Sussex Borough have entered into a 5-year Shared Service agreement for dispatching services at the Sussex County Sheriff’s 9-1-1 Communications Center.

After several months of technical and logistical planning and preparation, both municipalities seamlessly transitioned to the county center. Wantage and Sussex join the eleven other municipalities currently utilizing the call taking and dispatching services of the largest 9-1-1 communications center in the county.

Representatives from the State Office of Emergency Telecommunications, several telecommunications providers and municipal and county officials were present during the cutover to insure a successful implementation. The county 9-1-1 center service area encompasses 65% of the county’s geographical area.

The Communications Center will be responsible for handling all 9-1-1 calls for their municipalities.

Sheriff Strada stated, “I am glad to see other municipalities join our Communications Center as we offer the latest technology and dispatching services. The emergency service organizations that are currently utilizing our center realize the benefits of a central Communications Center.”