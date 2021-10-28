William Thornton, incumbent for Stanhope council

Maureen and I have been married for 24 years, and we have two beautiful kids. I have been a volunteer in the community, including coaching my kids’ softball, baseball, and basketball teams. I have been a Lakeland Little League board member for five years. I have a B.S. in business administration from SUNY Buffalo, and presently I am sales manager for Panel Components & Systems in Stanhope.

I have served on the borough council for nine years, during some of the largest infrastructure projects in the borough’s history, including replacing antiquated water lines and the Port Morris pump station. Many streets have been milled and repaved. Federal and state grants have enabled us to put additional lighting on Sparta Road and add a bicycle lane. Lighting is also being installed on the path between Elm Street and Lenape Valley Regional High School, and the path from High Point Condominiums to Valley Road School. With assistance from Sussex County, a lighted crosswalk has been installed on Brooklyn Road. Next year, we expect to install lighted crosswalks at Lloyd Avenue and Brooklyn Road, and Maple Terrace and Brooklyn Road.

We have worked hard to keep the municipal taxes at or below the 2% cap annually without sacrificing services.

1. Property taxes: I will continue to carefully monitor spending and debt service while maintaining the services our residents have come to expect. I will support our local small businesses here in town, and work to attract new ones to get more commercial rateables in our community. I have been a small business owner and presently work for two small businesses in our community.

2. Improved communication: I will continue to promote use of all communication platforms to keep residents informed about events that impact them. This includes better use of our Nixle system during power outtages. I would also like to explore simulcasting meetings through Google Meets or Zoom.

3. Services: I will continue to support our police and volunteer fire department and EMS workers. We need to continue to provide the equipment they need. The service they provide our residents is immeasurable, and they are truly our hometown heroes. I will continue to advocate bringing other internet service providers to Stanhope. Many residents still work from home, and our kids are always on the brink of virtual learning. Residents need choices for their internet. Additionally, Optimum needs to upgrade their infrastructure in Stanhope. We need to explore a shared service with neighboring municipalities to provide weekly transportation for seniors. Seniors need public access to get out for prescriptions, food, and other essentials.