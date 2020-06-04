Win $50 for shopping locally

The contest is officially open: we’re rewarding our readers a $50 gift card for shopping locally every week through July.

What qualifies? Anything other than groceries.

Let us know where you shopped, and what you bought this week at our contest page to be automatically entered to win: bit.ly/superlocalshoppers.

The more you enter, the higher your chances are to win. We’ll be awarding a $50 gift card from a local small business to one randomly selected winner each week.

The first winner will be announced in next week’s paper.