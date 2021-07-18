With more guidance, Stanhope may reconsider cannabis ban, mayor says

Stanhope Mayor Patricia Zdichocki said at a public hearing on July 13 that the township is not opposed to the operation of cannabis businesses forever. They are open to information and need more guidance, she said, and there isn’t enough time to evaluate everything.
The Stanhope Council passed an ordinance prohibiting the operation of any class of cannabis business within the borough. The vote was 4-2, with Councilmen Anthony Riccardi and Gene Wronko voting against the ban.
At the hearing, one resident encouraged the council to re-evaluate the ordinance once more information is available. He noted that the Cannabis Regulatory Commission has public meetings on Zoom.
The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Enforcement Assistance Marketplace Modernization Act has created classes of commercial licenses for cultivators, manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, and delivery services.
Municipalities have 180 days either to prohibit or allow some or none of these licenses. Approved licenses will remain valid for a five-year commitment period. Another 180-day review window follows after five years, when municipalities may again decide whether to prohibit licenses or add them.