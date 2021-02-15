x
Worsening mail delays frustrate local residents

Mail. Bills that are delivered after their due dates. Christmas cards that show up closer to Groundhog Day. Prescription medications that arrive weeks late. A retired postal worker and a congressman explain the reasons behind the delays, and what can be done to fix them.

Wantage /
15 Feb 2021 | 07:49
    Ray Lines of Wantage, who is retired from the U.S. Postal Service, is pictured next to the Wantage Post Office drop box (Photo by Frances Ruth Harris)
    Marguerite Savacool of Pike County sent in this photo and message: “Here is the proof how bad the Dingmans post office is. The first two I got in my mail today (Jan. 30). And the third on Jan. 16. I have contacted both stores. They blame the post office. This is the third set of both.
Ray Lines of Wantage, N.J., retired from the U.S. Postal Service 12 years ago. So he’s taking it personally that, during December and January, many pieces of mail that he’s posted and received have been delivered very, very late.

A letter he mailed from Wantage was received 32 days later in Wilmington, Delaware. His bills arrive after their due dates. One letter mailed in Boston on Dec. 9 finally arrived at his house on Jan. 7. One letter was delivered with a missing page. And his list grows.

When the paper contacted the Wantage post office asking for insight into the problems facing the USPS in the Sussex County area, we were referred back to Ray Lines. “The main reason for this great delay is Covid-19,” he said. “Postal workers have fewer people at the facilities. There are fewer trailer trucks and airplanes to deliver the mail at long distances. Some postal facilities are overpowered by the large mail volume.”

He points to the start of the postal system in 1639, during colonial times. In 1753, Benjamin Franklin became joint postmaster for all 13 colonies. “The people of this country and the world have trusted the post office to deliver their mail in a timely fashion,” he said. But 268 years later, he said, “our mail system has failed us all.”

“Companies are sending out late notices and late penalties for not receiving your mail on time,” he said. “Correcting these problems is very time consuming on the telephone.”

This is an economic problem for all Americans, said Lines. “People cannot pay their bills,” he said. “The companies do not get paid. The post office is losing out with more people paying their bills by phone or online. Many people feel the post office is near the end of its run with the surge of the internet. There are still many senior citizens who do not agree with that.”

Problems start at the top

During a press conference on Feb. 11, U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-8th District), who represents Pike and Wayne counties in Pennsylvania, has been getting an earful. The Wayne County commissioners tell him mail delivery failures are “unprecedented in their area.” One Pike County resident waited two weeks for USPS to bring her prescription medication. Businesses say late-arriving packages are destroying customer confidence and their mail order businesses.

Cartwright says changes at the top are needed to speed up delivery. U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s changes implemented last summer in the name of “operational efficiency” are responsible for the slowdown, he said.

DeJoy is a donor to former President Trump with a history of investing in USPS competitors. Under his watch post boxes were removed, sorting machines dismantled, and employee overtime banned.

Cartwright said the post office’s financial distress is aggravated by a 2006 congressional mandate that the USPS pre-fund the retirement benefits of every postal employee when the employee is hired. Cartwright supports the USPS Fairness Act, introduced last week, that eliminates this mandate.

While court orders have halted DeJoy’s changes, the damage was already done, Cartwright said. He asked President Biden to fill vacancies on the USPS Board of Governors and get rid of members not acting in citizens’ best interests.

Cartwright doesn’t fault postal workers. “The American people deserve better, but the workers do too,” he said.

He conducted an informal 72-hour poll in which 94% of 6,700 respondents in the 8th Congressional District said they experienced delayed mail.

DeJoy plans to release his 10-year plan for the USPS within the week, according to CNN. He is scheduled to meet this week with the Postal Board of Governors in a public assembly, the first since Biden became president.

A frustrated public

On Facebook, 225 comments were posted regarding USPS service in Sussex County. For the most part, people said they liked their local post office. Many said that in a rural area it was a good place to meet their neighbors.

Some were disgruntled over long waits for mail delivery, but tended to be understanding when postal workers were polite and listened to them.

Some communities adore their postal workers, others not so much. Many complained that they got other people’s mail, or that their mail arrived wet, bent, and stuffed into their boxes.

One woman said she had to wait three months until she finally began to receive mail from her former address. One man said his ballot voting for Trump was returned to him with postage due.

Some said the only things that get delivered on time are from Amazon.

People from Pike County also weighed in on the Pike County Courier’s Facebook page (please see sidebar).

Ray Lines sums it up: “It is time for the country to stop Covid-19 and improve the economy of this country by including the U.S. Post Office in the challenges that are ahead.”

Waiting is the hardest part
Brianne Binelli: I’m writing from Gold Key Country Club. We sent out 1,000 copies of our quarterly newsletter first-class mail on Dec. 10 and not all of the newsletters have been delivered as of Jan. 28. I realize we have a pandemic going on but this is not okay.
Dorothy Tyrrell Villegas: Very late store flyer in three days I received grocery flyers from Xmas to new year. So I figure by next week I might have the rest of January!
Allen Guttenplan: I had a horrible experience with Dingmans post office. Carrier wasn’t delivering packages, but scanning them as delivered. I have informed delivery so I know what’s being delivered daily. When I called post office to inquire about my packages the postmaster made all kind of excuses...long story short next day eight packages showed up on my doorstep including ones I hadn’t inquired about. One other thing, when the Dingmans Postmaster knows it’s a customer with a problem calling she picks up the phone, puts it on the counter without saying anything. On one occasion I listened to her conversations for three hours. That’s probably the reason people complain about constant busy signals when calling Dingmans post office. If she did that to me she probably has done it to others. (The Postmaster did not return the paper’s request for comment.)
Kate Hayden: I’m not missing any mail but... I mailed out Christmas cards Dec. 12 and family has only just received them Jan. 15. I also just got Christmas circulars from ShopRite and Price Chopper. None of this is a big deal but it does make you wonder what’s going on with the U.S. Postal service.
Charon Barnum: I ordered things in November and just got them two days ago. A check came to me and by the time it arrived, it was expired! Bills are late too. This is causing so many issues and is absolutely ridiculous!
Kathy Milici: Don’t get me started!