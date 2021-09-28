The second annual butterfly release Abbey Glen Pet Memorial Park in Lafayette remembered pets who died over the past year, comforting their owners and cherishing wonderful memories.

“You were my favorite hello and my hardest goodbye,” was the program’s introductory quote.

“When our four-legged friends pass, there is grieving and mourning for them,” said Chaplain JoAnne Winzer at the Sept. 12 remembrance. “They gave us unconditional and amazing love.”

Diane Sebzda and Heather Schwenke and other representatives of the Joseph T. Quinlan Bereavement Center and Abbey Glen Pet Memorial Park participated in the hourlong service, which included inspiring readings, musical selections, and a solemn recitation of each pet’s name. Well over 200 pets’ names were read, followed by the release of monarch butterflies.

The remembrance was coordinated by the bereavement center and Abbey Glen, with several local sponsors, including veterinary clinics, pet supply stores, pet day care camps, pharmacies, and other pet-related services.

At the service’s conclusion, two-legged and four-legged attendees wandered the lush grounds of Abbey Glen to admire the photo display of memorialized pets, watch the fluttering butterflies, and receive blessings for current pets, who were a welcome part of the day.