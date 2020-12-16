New memorial scholarship fund honors Amanda Thoenig

“From the time she was little,” said Regina Thoenig, “Amanda loved to draw, she loved painting, she loved photography — telling adults that when she grew up she wanted to be a ‘picture-taker.’”

On Dec. 20, 2019, Amanda was killed in a car accident at the age of 21. But Regina, Amanda’s mother, is turning her grief into a chance to help other young people realize their dreams.

In collaboration with Greater Pike Community Foundation, Regina established the Amanda Nicole Thoenig Memorial Scholarship Fund that will help graduating students in two area high schools pursue a career in the visual arts.

“Every day of her life is documented in photos: sunsets, landscapes,” Regina said, “so I want the scholarship to go to somebody who loves the beauty of a moment like Amanda. It’s a way to celebrate her life.”

Since Amanda attended both Delaware Valley schools and Kittatinny schools, the scholarship will be open to both high schools beginning with the 2021 graduating classes and based on a portfolio of the student’s work.

Regina’s love for her daughter and commitment to preserving her memory through helping other young people is uplifting,” said Greater Pike executive director Jenni Hamill. “During a time when we could all use some inspiration, Regina turned her grief into an expression of caring. We at Greater Pike are honored to play a part in this by awarding one or more scholarships every year from the Amanda Thoenig Memorial Scholarship Fund to celebrate Amanda’s life and spirit.”

Regina will be actively involved in helping the fund grow. As a realtor with Keller Williams in Milford, she plans to donate $200 for every closing she has in 2021 and hopes others will help her reach her goal of $10,000 by end of the year. Online donations to the Amanda Nicole Thoenig Memorial Scholarship Fund at Greater Pike Community Foundation can be made at greaterpike.org/our-funds. Scroll down to “Scholarship Funds” and click on the link for Amanda Nicole Thoenig Memorial Scholarship Fund

Greater Pike helps individuals, families and local businesses to provide a permanent and personal way to give back to the community. For more information call Hamill at 570-832-4686, email her at jennihamill@greaterpike.org, or visit greaterpike.org and Facebook.com/GreaterPike.