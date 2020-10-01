Pike County retracts ‘confusing’ voter registration flyer

The Pike County director of elections and voter registration has recalled what she called a “confusing” flyer that purported to explain how to register in Pennsylvania.

Nadeen Manzoni retracted the flyer a day after three lawyers wrote to the board of elections solicitor, Thomas Farley, stating that the flyer “contains a number of inaccuracies and misrepresentations” related to residency requirements.

Attorneys Matthew J. Galasso and Shannon Muir of Matthew Galasso Law of Milford and Justin Eugene Pfaff, of Milford, said the flyer, sent in a mass email on Sept. 24, targeted “the influx of people to Pike County as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.” They accused the board of elections of “hindering the ability of its own residents from exercising their fundamental right to vote” and said its actions “cast an unfortunate cloud over our county’s election.”

In a Sept. 29 letter, Manzoni said the board of elections never intended to reduce voter registration.

“Voting access is a bipartisan issue,” Manzoni said. “However, we have had many individuals visit the Election Office and indicate they wish to register in Pennsylvania because it is a ‘battle ground’ State. However, they also in the same breath tell the office staff that they are residents of New York and/or New Jersey or another border State. They inform the office staff they do not wish to reside in Pennsylvania permanently, but they have a second (2nd) home in Pike County. The informational flyer was prepared to educate our Pike County voters. However, because of the suggestion that it may have confused voters, we ask that the flyer be removed from circulation.”

The Pike County Board of Elections -- Commissioners Chair Matthew M. Osterberg, Commissioner Vice Chair Ronald R. Schmalzle, and Commissioner Steven Guccini -- sent a letter on Oct. 1 saying they were “sorry for any confusion that may have been caused by the recent flyer” which was “drafted to address frequently asked questions” asked by out-of-state residents.”

The commissioners said they reached out for guidance to the Pennsylvania Department of State, which wrote back: “Any issue of voter residency is very fact intensive, and DOS is unable to provide you with any legal advice or guidance on this matter. We do recommend that you discuss this with your solicitor. Ultimately, it will be the duty of the county commissioners to decide how to proceed with the out of state registrants.”

“We regret that our efforts were misinterpreted,” the commissioners said, adding that no voter registration application form was denied or refused by the elections office.

The lawyers’ letter said it was unclear if the flyer was ever approved by the board, and that it “appears to have not been approved by legal counsel given that the legal representations contained therein are not accurate. It is also not posted on the Pike County website, not a form approved by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and appears to have been handed out specifically to voters who have recently moved here primarily from New York and New Jersey. It is our hope that swift and public action on behalf of the Pike County Board of Elections will undo the harm caused by this misleading flier and lift the cloud of uncertainty over our Pike County election registration process.”

The deadline to register to vote in Pennsylvania is Oct. 19. Applications can be found online at VotesPA.com or in the Pike County Elections Office, at 506 Broad St., in Milford.