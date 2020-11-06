Andover FOP to collect Toys for Tots

The Andover Township FOP Lodge #177, along with the Marine Corps League, will be hosting three individual Toys for Tots gift drives in lieu of their annual Toys For Tots Dinner to keep the tradition going.

They’re asking everyone to donate new, unwrapped gifts that will be distributed to local families in need through local churches and Katie’s House.

“Please help us fulfill ‘A Toy for Every Child,’” says the Andover FOP, which will provide vouchers for coffee and treats to all who make a donation. Feel free to stay and mingle and say hi to Santa, who will need to social distance. Here are the dates and locations:

● Saturday, Nov. 7 — Dunkin Donuts, 241 Newton-Sparta Road, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Rain date is Nov. 8.

● Saturday, Nov. 21 — Bagel Bistro, 231 Newton-Sparta Road, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Rain date is Nov. 22.

● Saturday, Dec. 5 — Homer’s Restaurant, 214 Newton Sparta Road, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Rain date is Dec. 6.

For more information see any Andover police officer or email mhaggerty@atpd.org.