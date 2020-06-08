Andover police: Man steals boat and trailer

A Nesconsent, N.Y., faces charges after Andover Township police investigated a report of a stolen boat on Bernard Drive on May 27.

Kevin A. Unrein, 25, was charged with theft and criminal trespassing after police said he stole a 12-foot aluminum boat and a trailer. Video footage of the suspect vehicle with the boat in tow was shared to the public and law enforcement agencies.

The Sparta Township Police Department had contact with Unrein on the date of the theft and had arrested him for unrelated charges. Due to the previous contact by Sparta Police, they were able to identify the suspect vehicle and contacted the Andover Township Police Department Detective Bureau.

Follow-up investigation was conducted on Unrein which involved the Suffolk County Police Department. Suffolk County Police Department responded to Unrein’s place of residence and located his vehicle which was depicted in the video along with the boat & trailer.

Unrein was later taken into custody and charged by the Suffolk County Police Department for receiving stolen property. He is scheduled for a appearance in Sussex County Superior Court at a later date.