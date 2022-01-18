Byram Township Police blotter

On Jan. 10 the Byram Township Police Department responded to an erratic driver complaint on Route 206. Patrols observed the vehicle turn into the Quick Chek parking lot and initiated a motor vehicle stop.

While speaking to the driver, Adam C. Worley of Newton, the officer felt Worley was intoxicated. Worley was ordered to exit his vehicle, and he refused to do so. Worley was subsequently removed from the vehicle and placed under arrest.

At this time, Worley refused to go into the back of the patrol vehicle and had to be physically placed in the back seat. Once in the back seat of the patrol vehicle, Worley attempted to kick out the rear passenger side window.

Worley was transported to the police station, where he refused to provide breath samples.

Worley was charged with the following and released pending a mandatory Andover-Joint Municipal Court date: Resisting Arrest, Disorderly Conduct, Driving While Intoxicated, Refusal to Submit to Breath Tests, Open Alcoholic Beverage Container in a Motor Vehicle, Unlicensed, No Insurance, Failure to Signal Turn, Throwing Debris from a Vehicle, Cracked Windshield, Failure to Possess a Driver’s License, and Failure to Possess a Registration Card.