County workers tackle Winter Storm Orlena

Winter Storm Orlena (Jan. 31-Feb. 2) left its mark on Sussex County, dumping more than 33 inches of snow, according to the Sussex County Division of Public Works (SCDPW). It has been many years since a winter storm of this magnitude and duration hit the county.

The dedicated and hardworking staff of the SCDPW’s eight district garages, assisted by the Office of Bridge and Traffic Safety, provided an immediate and extended response for the duration of the storm working to keep the 620 miles of county routes passable.

In Orlena’s aftermath, there was much more digging out that had to be done to improve lines of sight at intersections, widen roadways, and prepare for the next storm. Orleana left enormous snow banks along often narrow roadways, with large piles of snow near many of the intersections.

If you observe a road condition requiring the attention of the Division of Public Works, do one of the following:

● Call 973-579-0430, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. through 4:30 p.m.

● Email dpw@sussex.nj.us

● Complete a service request at sussex.nj.us/cn/ServReq/?tpid=595