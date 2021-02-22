Driver arrested after crash for DWI, assault, and child abuse

Byram. On Feb. 12, the Byram Township Police Department responded to a head-on collision on Route 206 Near Whitehall Road. When officers arrived, the discovered that the drivers of both vehicles had injuries.

While speaking to the driver, Kyle D. Smith, 20, of Newton, officers smelled marijuana coming from his person and he appeared to be under the influence of a controlled dangerous substance. Both drivers as well as a young child that was traveling in Smith’s vehicle were transported to the hospital for possible injuries.

The New Jersey State Police Fatal Accident Investigation Division responded to process the crash scene. After further investigation, Smith was charged with the following pending a Sussex County Superior Court date: Assault by Auto (3rd degree), Assault by Auto (4th degree), Child Abuse, Driving While Intoxicated, Reckless Driving and Failure to Maintain Lane.

The young child in Smith’s vehicle was later released from the hospital with minor injuries and turned over to its mother. The following agencies assisted at the crash scene: New Jersey State Police, Stanhope Police Department, Hopatcong Police Department, Lakeland Emergency Squad, Byram Township Fire Department, Sussex County Prosecutor’s Office, and New Jersey Department of Transportation.