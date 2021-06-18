Fire damages water slide at Mountain Creek

Vernon. (AP) Authorities were trying to determine what caused a fire that damaged a water slide at an amusement park in Vernon.

Mountain Creek Water Park was not open for the season when the fire broke out June 15 on the High Anxiety raft water slide.

Flames and smoke rose from the attraction as firefighters arrived at the scene.

No one was injured.

“While we are certainly disappointed that we won’t have High Anxiety available for the foreseeable future, we know that our resilient team is ready to welcome guests back this weekend for our season opening as planned this Saturday, June 19,’’ said park spokesperson Brian Lowe.