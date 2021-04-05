Kevin A. Foulds of Sparta becomes state trooper

Kevin A. Foulds of Sparta has been appointed a New Jersey State Police Trooper.

The announcement was made by Patrick Callahan, Colonel of New Jersey State Police. Foulds is a graduate of the 161st class, which will be the first generation of the next century of service to the citizens of New Jersey.

Foulds was one of 144 police recruits to undergo 20 weeks of intensive training at the New Jersey State Police Academy in Sea Girt, and other facilities. He was instructed in shotgun/handgun training, water safety, self-defense, defensive driving, scenario based training, as well as New Jersey rules and regulations. Training consisted of seven days a week in the Sea Girt “Bubble,” all while enduring a global pandemic.

Foulds received his badge at a graduation ceremony at the Prudential Center in Newark on March 17. He has been assigned to the Totowa barracks.

Foulds graduated from Ramapo College in 2019 and holds a bachelor of arts degree in social science. He is very active in his community, head coaching eighth-grade Little League Football, and playing in the towns men’s mush ball league and men’s basketball league.