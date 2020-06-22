Left-lane violation leads to marijuana arrests

Sparta. On June 20 at approximately 9 p.m., Sparta Township police officer Brian Porter stopped a gray Toyota Sienna for driving in the left lane and an unsafe lane change. Upon approaching the vehicle to speak with the driver, 23-year-old Joshua Ariasyepes of New York, N.Y., Porter smelled marijuana within the vehicle compartment. When asked about the odor, Ariasyepes produced a glass bottle that contained marijuana and a silver metal grinder. He stated that his passenger, Sebastian Lopez, 23, of Jamaica, N.Y., also had some marijuana in his possession. When asked about the marijuana, Lopez produced a clear baggie containing marijuana. Both men were placed under arrest and transported to Sparta Police headquarters for processing. Ariasyepes was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to keep right on highway, unsafe lane change, and possession of CDS in a MV. Lopez was charged with possession of marijuana. Both men were advised of a mandatory court appearance and released.