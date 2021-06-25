Man who shot teenagers sentenced to 13 years

Port Jervis. Mario Mateos, 22, of Middletown, N.Y., was sentenced by Orange County Court Judge William L. DeProspo to 13 years in state prison and five years post-release supervision in connection with a shooting in Port Jervis that left two people wounded, one significantly.

On April 15, 2021, Mateos pleaded guilty plea in to one count of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree attempted assault.

The Orange County, N.Y., district attorney, David M. Hoovler, made the announcement on June 21.

On Sept. 21, 2020, Port Jervis police officers responded to the intersection of Barcelow Street and Seward Avenue in Port Jervis for a report of shots fired and victims suffering from gunshot wounds, said Hoovler.

On their arrival, officers learned that two 16-year-old boys were shot and wounded at that intersection. One victim suffered a serious gunshot wound to the lower back, requiring emergency surgery at Bon Secours Hospital. The other suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.

The investigation was conducted by the Port Jervis Police Department with the assistance of the New York State Police, the Town of Deerpark Police, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, and the Hudson Valley Crime Analysis Center.