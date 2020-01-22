Open doors for youth

The Juvenile Justice Commission (JJC) is urging businesses, community organizations, and individuals statewide to take advantage of funding available for a new program aimed at expanding experiences and opportunities for youth residing in residential and secure facilities throughout out the state.

JJC’s flagship “Sharing Experiences & Opening Doors” program is providing up to $315,000 in grant funds to participants who bring arts, sports, technology, and other social programs to teens and young adults in JJC facilities.

If you own a yoga or art studio, teach photography or meditation, have expertise in technology, music production, or computer graphics, run sports clinics or theater groups, or are simply passionate about woodworking, arts and crafts, or just about any other hobby or activity, JJC is inviting you to apply for funding through a $315,000 state grant to develop a consortium of community-based providers to bring an array of prosocial activities and growth opportunities to youth.

“Research shows that the skills, habits, and knowledge that young people develop through these activities help them gain self-esteem and resilience. These programs and activities can also strengthen young people’s ties to their communities,” said Dr. Jennifer LeBaron, Acting Executive Director of the JJC. “By stepping up to share your expertise with youth residing in our facilities you’ll be providing them with new experiences and building relationships that can continue when they return home.”

The deadline for applying for funding is Jan. 31, 2020.

Participants in the Sharing Experiences & Opening Doors program are eligible for funding to cover the cost of their time, materials, and travel expenses. The ideal applicant must provide services on-site (residential and/or secure care facilities) and believe in the power that kindness, compassion, and kinship have to transform lives.

Applications for Consortium of Community Based Providers grant funds are available at http://www.nj.gov/oag/jjc/noafs.htm.

Applicants must submit the application and all required attachments/forms by 3 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2020. Applicants who meet the minimum eligibility requirements and complete the written application may be required to participate in an in-person and/or telephone interview.