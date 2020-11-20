Sheriff promotes Scott Haggerty from detective corporal to sergeant

Sheriff Michael F. Strada announced the promotion of Sheriff’s Detective Corporal Scott Haggerty to sergeant in the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Law Enforcement.

Sergeant Haggerty is a lifelong Sussex County resident and a 1987 graduate of High Point Regional High School. He is a lifelong member and former fire chief of the Wantage Township Fire Department.

Earlier this month, Sheriff Strada administered the oath of service to Sergeant Haggerty, congratulated him on his promotion, and wished him continued success in his career.

“Throughout his career, Sergeant Haggerty has repeatedly displayed the qualities of leadership that are so vital to this position,” Strada said. “We look forward to seeing him bring these qualities to his new role as a supervisor.”

A distinguished career in law enforcement

He began his law enforcement career in May 2003, when he was hired as a corrections officer by the Bureau of Corrections. In June 2004, he was hired as a Sheriff’s Officer and assigned to the bureau’s Courthouse Security and Prisoner Transportation Unit. He remained in this assignment until September 2006, when he was assigned to the Sheriff’s Community Policing Unit.

Since August 2018, Sergeant Haggerty has been assigned to the Sheriff’s Detective Bureau, where his current duties include background investigations, criminal and civil warrant service and entries, as well as fugitive apprehension.

He is certified as a field training officer, a hazardous materials technician, child safety seat technician, and defensive driving instructor. Throughout his career, he has been a member of the Sheriff’s Traffic Unit, the Sussex County Hazardous Material Team (HAZMAT), and the County Car Accident Reconstruction Team (CART), as well as the Sussex County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) Incident Management Team.

Sergeant Haggerty is a graduate of the Passaic County Police Academy Basic Corrections Officer Class and the Bergen County Law & Public Safety Institute (Police Academy) Basic Police Class.