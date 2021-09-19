Sparta Police blotter

Report of intoxicated driver results in DWI arrest

On Sept. 11 at approximately 9 p.m., an anonymous caller reported someone sitting in their vehicle in Station Park who was possibly intoxicated. Sparta police officer Jon Poon responded to the area and observed the suspect vehicle driving out of Station Park.

Officer Poon stopped the vehicle and approached the driver, Peter Chlodnicki, 55, of Sparta. Poon suspected that Chlodnicki had been consuming alcoholic beverages and asked him to step out of his vehicle to perform field sobriety tests.

Upon completion of the tests, Chlodnicki was placed under arrest for DWI and transported to Sparta Police headquarters for processing. Arrangements were made for transporting three juveniles in the vehicle back to their residence.

After completing breathalyzer tests, Chlodnicki was charged with DWI, Careless Driving, Consumption of Alcohol in a M,V and three counts of Endangering the Welfare of Children ,as well as DWI by Parent with a Minor in Vehicle.

He was released to a sober adult and advised of a mandatory court appearance in Superior Court.

Vehicle leaves roadway and ends up in park

On Aug. 25 at approximately 9:30 p.m., Sparta police officer Mike Poon was patrolling in the area of West Shore Trail and Rainbow Trail when he observed a silver Toyota Prius by the basketball court in the middle of Rainbow Park. Officer Poon approached the vehicle and spoke with the driver, William Greenlaw, 62, of Sparta and asked him why his vehicle was in Rainbow Park. Greenlaw did not have an answer.

Poon believed that Greenlaw was intoxicated and asked him to step out of his car to perform field sobriety tests. After completion of the tests, Greenlaw was placed under arrest for DWI and transported to Sparta Police headquarters for processing.

After administering breathalyzer tests, Greenlaw was charged with DWI, Reckless Driving, Failure to Keep Right, and Failure to Report an Accident. He was served his summonses and paperwork and advised of a mandatory court date before being released to a sober adult.