Sparta. The Sparta Police Department presents “Youth Day” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, at Station Park. There will be demonstrations, games, food, and fun for Sparta children in grades 4, 5, and 6. This is a free, registration-only event limited to the first 50 children who register. Applications are available online and at the police headquarters lobby. Lunch will be provided. For more information call Lt. Lamon or Dsg. McCarrick at 973-726-4051 or 4072.