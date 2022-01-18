Sparta Township Police blotter

Driver charged with DWI and travelling in wrong lane

On Jan. 12 at approximately midnight, Sparta Township Police Officer Chris Botta observed a blue Subaru travelling north in the southbound lane of Route 181 (Woodport Road).

Officer Botta turned his patrol car around and got the vehicle stopped in a parking lot. Upon approaching the vehicle, Botta spoke with the driver, John McGovern, 22, of Sparta and asked him where he was headed. McGovern was incoherent, and Botta suspected him to be under the influence of alcoholic beverages. Botta also observed two empty airplane-size bottles of rum in the vehicle’s cupholders.

McGovern was asked to perform field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated upon completion of the tests. He was transported to Sparta Police headquarters for processing.

After completing breathalyzer testing, McGovern was charged with: DWI, Careless Driving, Failure to Keep Right, Failure to Remove Snow/Ice From Vehicle, Open Containers in Vehicle, Unregistered Vehicle, and Failure to Exhibit Driver’s License. He was advised of a mandatory court appearance and transported to Newton Hospital to be evaluated.