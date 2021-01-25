Sparta Township Police blotter

Glen Spey driver arrested for DWI

On Jan. 10 at approximately 9 p.m., Sparta Township Police officer Brian Porter was travelling south on Route 15 behind a white Honda Civic. The vehicle could not maintain its lane while in the single lanes, and when travelling onto the double lanes of Route 15 sped up to 76 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Upon stopping the vehicle and approaching the driver, Piotr Mikolajcak, 52, of Glen Spey, N.Y., Porter detected the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from within the vehicle. Officer Porter detected the alcoholic beverage coming from Mikolajcak’s mouth as he spoke.

He asked Mikolajcak to step out of his vehicle to perform field sobriety tests. Upon completion of tests, Mikolajcak was placed under arrest for Driving While Intoxicated. He was transported to Sparta Police headquarters for processing.

After completing breath testing, he was charged with: Driving While Intoxicated, Careless Driving, Failure to Keep Right, Speeding, and Failure to Exhibit Registration. Mikolajcak was advised of a mandatory court appearance and released to a sober adult.

Sandyston man arrested for drug possession during motor vehicle stop

On Jan. 18 at approximately noon, Sparta Township Police officer Brian Porter observed a white Chevy van travelling on Stanhope Road with no inspection sticker and a brake light out. Porter checked the vehicle registration and it showed the registered owner to be suspended.

Upon stopping the van and approaching the driver, Ian Schweizer, 38, of Sandyston, N.J., Porter learned that Schweizer was the registered owner and also that the vehicle was not registered. Further investigation led to the arrest of Schweizer for: Driving While Suspended, Maintenance of Lamps, Unregistered Vehicle, Controlled Dangerous Substance in a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Marijuana, and Drug Paraphernalia. He was transported to Sparta Police headquarters for processing and advised of a mandatory court appearance before being released.