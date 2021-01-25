Stockholm man arrested for his role in Capitol riots

(AP) Scott Fairlamb of Stockholm was charged in connection with the breach of the U.S. Capitol earlier in January.
He was scheduled for initial court appearances last Friday, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
Among the charges against Fairlamb are assaulting a law enforcement officer and carrying a dangerous weapon. One video reviewed by authorities allegedly showed Fairlamb picking the collapsible baton off the ground outside the Capitol, and another allegedly showed him shoving and punching an officer, according to the criminal complaint.
A friend of Fairlamb’s identified him and told authorities he lives in Butler, in Morris County, according to the complaint. The FBI also compared still photos and videos of Fairlamb at the Capitol with his driver’s license photo, which lists an address in Stockholm, in Sussex County.
The crime of carrying a dangerous weapon while illegally entering a restricted building to disrupt government business is punishable by up to 10 years in prison, according to the complaint.
A message was left Friday night at a number listed for a gym Fairlamb operates in Pompton Lakes.
